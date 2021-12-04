Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Projects working to tackle childhood obesity to share more than £750,000

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 12:03 am
Projects working to tackle childhood obesity are to receive £759,000 of cash from the Scottish Government (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Projects working to tackle childhood obesity are to receive £759,000 of cash from the Scottish Government (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Projects working to tackle childhood obesity have been awarded more than £750,000 of cash from the Scottish Government.

Public health minister, Maree Todd, said the cash, which is being split between eight initiatives, would help ensure youngsters can have “the best start in life no matter where they live”.

The schemes, which all work to encourage good nutrition among young families, will receive a total of £759,000.

That will see the Thrive Under 5 project benefit from £269,344 to help with its work among families with pre-school children in some of Glasgow’s most deprived areas.

Public health Maree Todd has announced the funding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It comes in the wake of figures showing 23% of Primary 1 children  in Scotland were at risk of  being overweight or obese – with 10% specifically at risk of obesity.

Campaigners at Obesity Action Scotland said: “There has been no positive progress in reducing obesity rates within the last decade, with 22.4% of Primary 1 pupils in Scotland at risk of overweight or obesity in 2001-02.”

Ms Todd said: “Addressing obesity remains a public health priority and we want children and families to have access to appropriate support to give everyone the best start in life no matter where they live.

“We know that diet impacts on children’s health and development and will therefore continue to support local partners to develop these ambitious and effective plans to help prevent and reduce childhood obesity.

“Our 2021-22 Programme for Government sets out our focus on improving the health of young people by taking forward the actions in our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan.

“These projects, alongside our Best Start Foods payment and Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme are central to our commitment to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to healthy, nutritious food.

“We have also introduced the Good Food Nation Bill to help ensure good quality, locally sourced and produced food is a practical everyday reality for everyone.”

Siobhan Boyle, health improvement lead at Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership, said they were “delighted” to receive two years of funding for the Thrive Under 5 project.

She said: “This programme will directly benefit families in the Thrive Under 5 neighbourhoods by combining a suite of healthy lifestyle supports in relation to financial inclusion, food insecurity, healthy eating and physical activity.

“A local Thrive Under 5 network in each area will drive the project forward in partnership with local people.  We are looking forward to seeing the positive difference that this project will make.”

