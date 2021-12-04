Projects working to tackle childhood obesity to share more than £750,000

Projects working to tackle childhood obesity have been awarded more than £750,000 of cash from the Scottish Government.

Public health minister, Maree Todd, said the cash, which is being split between eight initiatives, would help ensure youngsters can have “the best start in life no matter where they live”.

The schemes, which all work to encourage good nutrition among young families, will receive a total of £759,000.

That will see the Thrive Under 5 project benefit from £269,344 to help with its work among families with pre-school children in some of Glasgow’s most deprived areas.

Public health Maree Todd has announced the funding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It comes in the wake of figures showing 23% of Primary 1 children in Scotland were at risk of being overweight or obese – with 10% specifically at risk of obesity.

Campaigners at Obesity Action Scotland said: “There has been no positive progress in reducing obesity rates within the last decade, with 22.4% of Primary 1 pupils in Scotland at risk of overweight or obesity in 2001-02.”

Ms Todd said: “Addressing obesity remains a public health priority and we want children and families to have access to appropriate support to give everyone the best start in life no matter where they live.

“We know that diet impacts on children’s health and development and will therefore continue to support local partners to develop these ambitious and effective plans to help prevent and reduce childhood obesity.

“Our 2021-22 Programme for Government sets out our focus on improving the health of young people by taking forward the actions in our Diet and Healthy Weight Delivery Plan.

“These projects, alongside our Best Start Foods payment and Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme are central to our commitment to ensure everyone in Scotland has access to healthy, nutritious food.

“We have also introduced the Good Food Nation Bill to help ensure good quality, locally sourced and produced food is a practical everyday reality for everyone.”

Siobhan Boyle, health improvement lead at Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership, said they were “delighted” to receive two years of funding for the Thrive Under 5 project.

She said: “This programme will directly benefit families in the Thrive Under 5 neighbourhoods by combining a suite of healthy lifestyle supports in relation to financial inclusion, food insecurity, healthy eating and physical activity.

“A local Thrive Under 5 network in each area will drive the project forward in partnership with local people. We are looking forward to seeing the positive difference that this project will make.”