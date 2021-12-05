Significant outbreak of Covid-19 linked to music event

A health board has identified a “significant outbreak” of Covid-19 linked to a music event.

NHS Highland said that a small number of the cases linked to the event at the Royal British Legion in Nairn on November 27 have now been identified as the Omicron coronavirus variant.

It said that enhanced contact tracing has been carried out in keeping with guidance for the management of a new variant.

Close contacts will be asked to isolate for 10 days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

There are three Omicron cases in the NHS Highland area out of 48 across Scotland, according to latest Scottish Government figures published on Sunday.

NHS Highland said: “The Omicron variant is a new Covid variant which we are still learning about. Until more is known about it we need to be cautious and do everything we can to prevent spread.

“As such, the current isolation advice does not apply and close contacts will be asked to isolate for ten days irrespective of their vaccination status and PCR test result.

“Their households will also be asked to take additional action in order to try to reduce transmission within our communities.

“We are working very closely with the staff at the Royal British Legion who have been supporting the outbreak investigation.”

NHS Highland urged anyone who attended the event and has not yet been contacted by its Health Protection Team or contact tracing team to self-isolate immediately and contact the team on 01463 704886.

A post on the Royal British Legion Nairn Facebook page on December 3 said there was a short-term closure of the venue.

It stated: “Due to a Covid related incident the Nairn Legion is closed for a deep clean. Re-opening, Tuesday 7th December 2021.”

NHS Highland urged people to follow guidance to keep themselves and others safe including wearing a face covering on public transport and indoor food and retail settings, taking regular lateral flow tests and washing hands regularly.