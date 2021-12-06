Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harvie comments on oil drilling were disgraceful, Jack claims

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 5:44 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 6:50 pm
Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie said only the ‘hard right’ supported continued drilling in the North Sea (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie said only the 'hard right' supported continued drilling in the North Sea (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Branding those who support continued drilling in the North Sea as “hard right” was “disgraceful”, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said.

The comment was made by Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie after oil giant Shell announced it would be pulling out of the controversial Cambo oil field near Shetland.

The minister said it was “only the hard right who continue to deny the reality that” continued oil and gas extraction is “simply not compatible” with tackling climate change.

Alister Jack on Downing Street
The Scottish Secretary appeared before the Scottish Affairs Committee on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking in the Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Jack stressed the importance of the oil and gas industry to the economy of the UK.

“I think that, as quoted, remark is disgraceful.

“I support future drilling and I’m not a hard-right extremist, just to put that on record in case anyone wondered.

“We have an oil and gas industry that is in transition – and the key is transition – and we will get to net zero by 2050.

“But when we get to 2050, let’s be clear, that on current calculations … 35% – I think it’s 20% oil and 15% gas – is our requirement in 2050 of our energy source.

“We need gas to make blue hydrogen and other products, and we need oil for the petrochemicals industry.

“The idea that oil suddenly stops would kill our economy.”

In his remarks, Mr Harvie did not use the word “extremists”.

He added: “It’s not all about driving combustion engines, by then combustion engines in vehicles will be a thing of the past, it may well be electricity, it may well be hydrogen, but it will be a thing of the past.

“We will still need oil for the petrochemical industry to produce many products that our economy relies on, not least instruments for the NHS.”

The Scottish Secretary went on to reiterate his support for the Cambo development, in which Shell had a 30% stake before the decision last week.

“I still think it’s better that we develop Cambo than bring that oil I talked about requiring in the future in from another country, that’s less efficient.

“We should get it domestically and support jobs in the north east, jobs in Shetland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government’s position is clear that unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent with our climate obligations and we continue to call on the UK Government, who have the power to act in this instance, to urgently re-assess all approved oil licenses where drilling has not yet commenced against our climate commitments.

“A just transition must be delivered across all of our communities, including those that have a dependency on oil and gas. That is why we are undertaking a programme of work and analysis to better understand Scotland’s energy requirements as we transition to net zero, ensuring an approach that supports and protects our energy security and our highly skilled workforce whilst meeting our climate obligations.

“We are already investing in the sector’s net zero transformation. Our £500 million Just Transition Fund – which we have called on the UK Government multiple times to match – will support the north east and Moray as one of Scotland’s centres of excellence for the transition to a net zero economy, with our investment supporting transformation across the region.”

