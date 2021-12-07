Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Business rates relief should be extended in Scottish budget, says CBI

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 12:04 am
CBI Scotland has proposed a series of policies to aid business investment (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
CBI Scotland has proposed a series of policies to aid business investment (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Extending business rates relief and avoiding further income tax divergence from the rest of the UK are among the key demands from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) ahead of this week’s Scottish budget.

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland, has written to Finance Secretary Kate Forbes proposing a series of policies to aid business investment during the recovery from the pandemic.

This includes continuing the discounts on business rates into the next financial year, as well as altering the rates system to incentivise green investments.

The CBI also wants the Government to “avoid further divergence on income tax rates” from the rest of the UK.

It is calling for the Government to “radically scale up” its funding for workforce training in sectors which are facing shortages.

A faster rollout of electric vehicle charging points and a smart ticketing system across public transport were also recommended by the CBI.

Ms Black said: “The emergence of the new Omicron variant is undoubtedly a cause for concern and has highlighted the importance of protecting public health while we build economic recovery.

“Firms recognise that this is a difficult balance for government and will continue to do their part by putting the safety of staff and customers first as we learn to live with the virus.

“As we look to rebuild Scotland’s economy in the face of complex challenges and heightened global, and domestic, competition, we need to focus on key drivers of growth to ensure Scotland remains a top destination for talent and investment.

“That means creating an environment where business investment is rewarded, vital skills and infrastructure prized, and significant resources committed to areas like the green economy that offer the best chance for long-term success.”

She continued: “Government alone can’t deliver Scotland’s economic recovery.

“We need private enterprise, whether from home or abroad, to step up with the ingenuity, innovation and investment needed to get the economy motoring again.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said supporting the country’s economic recovery would be “at the heart” of the budget.

“We acknowledge the tough conditions Scotland’s businesses face as a result of Covid-19, which is why the Scottish Government has provided more than £4.4 billion in support,” the spokesman said.

“This year’s Budget is expected to be challenging as a result of the continued pressure on our public services and the substantial reduction in our funding from the UK Government. However, we will ensure all investment is focused on helping businesses, communities and households as Scotland continues to recover from the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal