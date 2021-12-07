265,000 operations in Scotland ‘lost’ because of Covid, Lib Dems claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

New analysis showing an estimated 265,000 operations in Scotland have been “lost” during the Covid pandemic shows the scale of the impact the virus has had on the NHS, Liberal Democrats have insisted.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton demanded action from the Scottish Government, calling for ministers to produce a “burnout prevention strategy” to help NHS staff this winter.

It comes in the wake of figures showing that the number of planned operations across the NHS in Scotland in October fell to 16,704 – with this down by 42.7% on the 29,317 procedures that took place pre-pandemic in October 2019.

As the latest operations data was published by Public Health Scotland, the Liberal Democrats calculated that over the 20 months of the pandemic – from March 2020 to October 2021 – there were 305,880 surgeries carried out across Scotland.

This, the party said, compared to an average of 571,617 operations being carried out over a 20-month period in the three years prior to Covid.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “These new statistics show the scale of Covid’s impact.

“In the region of 265,000 operations have now been lost to the pandemic. The loss of these procedures means people are in pain and can’t get on with life.

“The backlog is still growing because operations remain way below pre-Covid levels.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures showed the impact of Covid (Jane Barlow/PA)

He continued: “NHS staff have worked around the clock to protect people from the virus and navigate the fallout of the SNP’s botched workforce planning that has left so many departments dreadfully short of staff. They deserve better.

“It is why I’m calling on SNP ministers to urgently bring forward a Burnout Prevention Strategy for staff this winter.

“If staff aren’t retained then every plan to recruit, stabilise the health service and stem the backlog of operations will fall flat.”

Figures for October showed 8.3% of planned operations were cancelled either on the day or the day before treatment.

Of the 1,385 surgeries that had to be put off 407 (were cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “While the impact of Covid-19 on hospital activity continues to be felt, the NHS is working hard to ensure urgent, maternity and vital cancer services continue to be prioritised.

“We are working with health boards to get those who have had treatments or procedures postponed due to Covid-19 the care they need as quickly as possible.

“Our NHS Recovery Plan sets out commitments over the next five years, backed by over £1 billion of funding, to support an increase in inpatient, day case, and outpatient activity to address backlogs, which will be supported by the implementation of sustainable improvements and new models of care.”