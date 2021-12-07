Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No discussions’ have taken place about closing schools, Sturgeon tells MSPs

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 4:02 pm
Nicola Sturgeon said ministers were not currently considering a national shutdown of schools (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said ministers were not currently considering a national shutdown of schools (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ministers are not currently considering a blanket closure of schools in Scotland, despite rising numbers of Omicron cases, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister confirmed that her government was “not discussing the closure on a national basis of schools”.

A primary school in Paisley has already been forced to close for a week due to a suspected outbreak of the new Omicron variant of Covid, with some class groups at Todholm Primary now being required to self-isolate.

Scotland now has 99 cases of the new variant – which Ms Sturgeon warned “may be significantly more transmissible than anything before”.

She spoke out after being pressed on the issue by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

He said that while shutting down schools “may be necessary in extreme circumstances” there had been an agreement between parties earlier in the pandemic that “children’s education must come first and closing schools should only ever be a last resort”.

He called on Ms Sturgeon to confirm if this was still the Government’s position and for her to “say that no plans for school closures on  a national basis have been discussed by her cabinet”.

The First Minister told him: “It is absolutely the case that protecting the education of children remains a top priority. We are not discussing the closure on a national basis of schools.

“Everything that can be done to avoid that will be done by this Government, and that is a really important principle that will drive everything we do.”

The use of face coverings in schools remains essential, Nicola Sturgeon said (Jane Barlow/PA)

But she added achieving that “means doing some other things that Douglas Ross has opposed time and again” – such as requiring staff and pupils in secondary schools to wear face coverings.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the need for “sensible mitigations in schools”, saying that while “nobody likes” pupils having to wear them, doing so is “essential”.

The First Minister added that measures to curb the virus in the community were also necessary, telling MSPs that “most of the things we have done to try to achieve that have been opposed by the Conservatives”.

The Tories have opposed measures introduced by the Scottish Government, such as vaccine passports, but Ms Sturgeon said ministers must “continue to take sensible actions, proportionate actions”.

She stated: “We are again at a really serious juncture of this pandemic and it demands serious government, serious decisions, and certainly doesn’t demand opportunistic opposition.”

