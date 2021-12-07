Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Health Secretary ‘really concerned’ about bed blocking in Edinburgh

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 4:34 pm
A MSP said there was a ‘logjam’ in hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
A MSP said there was a ‘logjam’ in hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Health Secretary has said he is “really concerned” about delayed discharges from hospitals in NHS Lothian, saying there are problems specific to Edinburgh.

Humza Yousaf said he had met with leaders at the health board and the city council on a weekly basis to discuss the bed blocking issues.

In October, there were 8,169 bed days occupied by delayed discharges in NHS Lothian.

At the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, MSP Daniel Johnson said he and others had taken part in a briefing on Friday which “painted an alarming picture” of a spike in delayed discharges.

He said this was “leading to logjam right the way through inpatient care and into accident and emergency”.

The Health Secretary said all health boards were under “extreme pressure” due to the pandemic.

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf answered questions about hospital bed blocking (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Extra funding of £10 million had been announced last month to help health boards with staffing, he said.

Mr Yousaf said: “There are some Edinburgh-specific issues, that’s why I meet with Edinburgh every single week, because I’m really concerned about the level of delayed discharges.

“(These are) the highest in the country.”

There is a severe lack of in-house provision in both care home and care-at-home settings, he said, while there are also challenges with the workforce.

MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked the Health Secretary when the level of delayed discharges was expected to come down.

Mr Yousaf said there had been a reduction in the figures in the most recent week though numbers were still “far too high”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal