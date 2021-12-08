Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost half Omicron cases in 20-39 age group

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 2:02 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 2:42 pm
Public Health Scotland has looked at Omicron cases (Jane Barlow/PA)
Confirmed cases of Omicron have been in “relatively younger” people, with almost half in the 20-39 age group, according to the latest figures.

As of December 5, there had been 71 confirmed cases of the new variant of coronavirus in Scotland.

The Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows 48% of Omicron cases were in people aged 20-39, well above the 25% of all Covid cases in that age group.

It said the “somewhat younger age profile” of the Omicron cases reflects the “early detection of a large number of cases in events that typically attract people in these age groups”.

Last week, the Scottish Government said several Omicron cases were linked to a Steps concert at the Hydro in Glasgow on Monday November 22.

PHS said that as well as the 71 confirmed cases, nine highly probable and 309 possible Omicron variant cases had been reported by December 5.

Its latest Covid-19 and winter statistical report states: “The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 currently represents a very small, but rapidly growing, proportion of all cases in Scotland.”

Currently around 15% of confirmed Omicron cases are under age 20, whereas around a third of all cases are in this youngest age group.

PHS said that so far it is not aware of any hospital cases amongst people with a confirmed Omicron variant, though “at this time, it may be too early to observe this outcome”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of the “very significant risks posed by Omicron”, and said it is “important to keep the need for any additional protections under daily review”.

Scotland has recorded nine new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 108, latest Scottish Government figures show.

Latest National Records of Scotland figures show 88 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate were registered in the week November 29 to December 5, down 10 on the previous week.

A total of 12,216 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,314, which is 184, or 16%, more than the five-year average.”

Of the latest Covid-linked deaths, 22 were people aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and 50 were 75 or older.

Glasgow was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 12, followed by Falkirk and North Lanarkshire with seven deaths each.

There were 75 deaths in hospitals, four in care homes and nine at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday show that 11 coronavirus deaths and 3,077 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,672.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.1%, down from 9.2% the previous day.

There were 582 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up six on the day before, with 41 in intensive care, up three.

