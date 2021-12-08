Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Redress scheme for survivors of historic child abuse opens

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 4:36 pm
John Swinney updated MSPs on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/PA)
John Swinney updated MSPs on Wednesday (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scotland’s redress scheme for victims of abuse in care has been launched, with John Swinney saying applicants will be treated with “dignity, respect and compassion”.

From Wednesday, survivors of historic child abuse will be able to apply for compensation of between £10,000 and £100,000 through an official Scottish Government scheme.

In some circumstances, relatives of those who experienced abuse can apply for payments of £10,000.

The scheme has been backed by more than £115 million of public money and will be administered by a new organisation called Redress Scotland.

The Deputy First Minister announced the opening of the scheme in Holyrood on Wednesday.

He said: “As a nation, we are taking this step together to acknowledge and address the injustices of the past.

“I hope the survivors and the families of those who are no longer with us, whose tenacity and determination have led us to this milestone can feel a sense of justice today.

“Out of the horror they endured, the silence they were forced to keep in childhood and beyond, they fought for recognition.

“Part of that recognition is delivered today by this scheme.”

Mr Swinney reiterated the government’s apology for the delay in setting up an inquiry into child abuse between 2002 and 2014.

The scheme will also offer emotional support and formal apologies from organisations in which the abuse took place.

An early initiative called the Advanced Payments Scheme has made 700 payments, Mr Swinney said.

He said the government would work to raise awareness of the scheme and a new forum for survivors would be set up early next year.

A number of organisations which were responsible for care of children have signed up to contribute to the scheme.

Mr Swinney said “dignity, respect and compassion” would be the hallmark of the redress scheme, which was established by law in the Scottish Parliament in March this year.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene welcomed the launch of the scheme and the commitment to payments of next of kin.

Asking about groups contributing to the scheme, he said: “How many have failed to rise to the occasion, and shamefully refused to participate in the scheme?”

Mr Swinney said the bulk of the funding was coming from local authorities and negotiations were ongoing with other organisations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal