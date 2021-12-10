Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospital admissions will rise due to Omicron spread, adviser says

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:20 pm
Omicron will soon become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant means hospital admissions are certain to rise in the coming weeks and staff may need to be redeployed to help wards cope, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s advisers says.

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, said there was “no doubt” the latest wave of infections would increase the numbers going into hospital and staff may need to be “optimised” to where they are needed most.

He spoke at a press conference in Edinburgh where the First Minister warned that the Omicron variant could cause a “tsunami of infections” as it quickly becomes the dominant strain in Scotland.

Hospitals are also expected to face pressure from growing numbers of staff who have to self-isolate as they come into contact with positive cases.

A large number of staff at the A&E ward of Hairmyres Hospital in South Lanarkshire are already self-isolating after attending a Christmas party linked to an Omicron outbreak.

Dr Smith said the extent of the rise in admissions was not yet known and was likely to occur two or three weeks after the surge in infections.

He told the PA news agency: “With the size of wave that we can start to see shaping up here just now, there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to see a rise in hospital admissions that will come with that as well.”

He said there were daily conversations with hospital leaders to ensure they had the resilience to cope with Covid cases.

He continued: “That might mean some reconfiguration of pathways and services to make sure that we can optimise staff to where they’re going to be needed most during that time.

“It’s really important that as part of that we’re making sure that the wide variety of health conditions that we see at this time of year – because remember we’re entering a winter period where there are many other conditions which start to rise as well – we need to make sure that those are all catered for as well.”


National clinical director Jason Leitch said self-isolation of staff would also pose a problem.

He added: “There are two simultaneous reasons to try and reduce the harm from this particular variant and that’s why you hear us being a little more sombre than you had hoped today.”

On Friday, the Scottish Sun reported that around 40 staff at Hairmyres Hospital were self-isolating due to an Omicron outbreak linked to their work Christmas party.

The First Minister referred to this at the press conference, saying it was initial evidence of Omicron putting a strain on critical services.

