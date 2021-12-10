Covid absences hit ScotRail services in central belt

An error occurred. Please try again.

Staff absences due to coronavirus are affecting ScotRail services in the central belt, with passengers asked to check the status of their journeys before arriving at the station.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon warned the Omicron variant could lead to a “tsunami of infections” as it quickly becomes the dominant strain in Scotland.

During her media briefing on Friday, the First Minister said 60 ScotRail services have been cancelled due to staff shortages, mainly because of Covid.

Rising numbers of people being required to self-isolate are expected to put a strain on public services.

ℹ️ Travelling to Edinburgh this weekend? We expect services to be very busy, so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to buy tickets and #PlanAhead. Remember, if you're travelling from Glasgow you can go from Queen Street or Central. 👉https://t.co/J1m2DmZZg6 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 10, 2021

ScotRail said it has seen a sharp increase in staff being required to stay at home due to infections or being identified as a close contact.

The number stood at 38 last week and is at 50 this week.

This is mainly affecting services across the central belt of Scotland and the rail operator says its social media channels will be providing up-to-date information.

David Ross, ScotRail communications director, said: “We’re sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid.

“We are working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in difficult circumstances.”

Boris Johnson must immediately reinstate the furlough scheme. This isn’t just about cancelling Christmas parties anymore, it’s about saving lives!”https://t.co/zEGIU960Ba — TSSA (@TSSAunion) December 10, 2021

The TSSA union said the reintroduction of the 10-day self-isolation period showed a need for the return of the furlough scheme.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Sturgeon’s intervention today reinstating 10-day isolation on contact with the virus was welcome.

“But we are one island and to fight off the Omicron variant we need Britain-wide action.

“That’s why Boris Johnson needs to immediately reinstate the furlough scheme so businesses can send non-essential staff home without loss of income.”