Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Union calls for say in way forward for rail services

By Press Association
December 11, 2021, 3:00 pm
Abellio is to be stripped of its ScotRail contract from April 1 next year (/PA)
Abellio is to be stripped of its ScotRail contract from April 1 next year (/PA)

A union has called for more say in decision-making after two senior posts in a new holding company set to take control of Scotland’s railway system were announced.

Abellio is to be stripped of its ScotRail contract from April 1 next year and the franchise is being brought into public ownership under holding company Scottish Rail Holdings (SRH).

On Friday, transport minister Graeme Dey announced the appointment of Chris Gibb as chief executive and David Lowrie as finance director for SRH from April 1 2022.

Aslef executive committee member for Scotland Jim Baxter said on Saturday that trade unions and workers “should be at the heart of discussions about the plans for a new publicly-owned operator of last resort”.

He added: “As things currently stand, trade unions are looking in from the outside. This is wrong, unsatisfactory and needs to be addressed urgently.

“That’s why these appointees must facilitate a change in approach, end elitist top-down policy-making and make workers central, not peripheral, when designing the new publicly-owned ScotRail.

“Aslef congratulates Mr Gibb and Mr Lowrie on their appointments.

“One of their first tasks must be to meet with Aslef and the other trade unions to discuss the way forward and how we create world-class rail services in Scotland.

“A key instrument in helping create world-class public ownership in our rail services is a properly democratised regulatory and governance framework that has a cross representation of people from within Scottish society involved.”

Transport minister Mr Dey said the new appointees would “bring with them a wealth of knowledge in the rail industry”.

He added: “We are on track to delivering SRH in the new year which will provide ScotRail services within the public sector under Scottish Government control and facilitate the smoothest transition possible for rail passengers and staff on April 1 2022.

“The Scottish Government is of the view that this is the most robust and sustainable model available under current UK rail legislation, which we have no powers to change.

“It strikes a balance between the ability of experienced rail professionals to make operational decisions and overall accountability to the Scottish Government.

“We would also expect to see strong partnerships with Network Rail and other parts of the industry as a key feature of the new arrangements.

“We expect that the formal transfer of ScotRail staff to the new arrangements will commence over the coming months and full details and support will be provided to all of those affected in good time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal