Scotland’s new chief nursing officer ‘delighted’ to be appointed

Scotland’s new chief nursing officer Professor Alex McMahon has said he is “delighted” to be appointed.

Prof McMahon has been in the role on an interim basis since October and following an external recruitment process he will take up the position for up to three years.

The previous chief nursing officer, Professor Amanda Croft, stood down in August for personal reasons and the team of deputy chief nursing officers covered the position until Prof McMahon started in October.

He previously worked as executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals for NHS Lothian.

Prof McMahon said: “I am delighted to take up the role of chief nursing officer (CNO).

“Our workforce have been at the heart of Scotland’s response to the pandemic and we know the challenges everyone working across our NHS and social care sector face as we head into one of the toughest winters in recent times.

“I have been struck by the dedication and commitment of our health and social care staff during the past two months and pay tribute to their efforts during this unprecedented time.”

Prof McMahon qualified as a registered mental health nurse in 1986 and a registered general nurse in 1989, and has worked in the private sector, NHS and Scottish Government.

He holds honorary professorships with the University of Stirling and Queen Margaret University.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I welcome the appointment of Alex McMahon as chief nursing officer.

“He brings a wealth of experience and excellent leadership to this key position as we continue to face up to the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“I know he will work collaboratively with health and social care staff across the country as we continue to remobilise NHS Scotland and ensure people access the right care, in the right place.

“With his strong professional background I am confident he will help drive our work to get the health service back on track after the challenges of the past year.”

The CNO has professional responsibility for the nursing, midwifery, allied health professions and healthcare science workforce, as well as being responsible for professional leadership and advice in relation to healthcare-associated infection and providing policy advice for ministers on a range of related policy areas.