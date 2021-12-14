Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs to debate future of oil and gas industry

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:03 am
Work on an oil field off Shetland has been paused (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs will discuss the future of the oil and gas industry during a debate brought by the Scottish Conservatives on Wednesday.

It follows an announcement last week that work on the controversial new Cambo oilfield off Shetland was being paused.

Siccar Point Energy, the company behind the development, said Shell’s decision to withdraw its 30% equity meant they could not continue with their timescale to start drilling.

The Scottish Government had earlier called on the UK Government to “reassess” approved oil licences in line with climate commitments.

Environmental groups have long opposed the Cambo oil field and welcomed news it was on hold.

Oil rigs in Cromarty Firth
Shell has withdrawn its investment in Cambo (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Tories’ opposition debate will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Scottish Conservative net zero spokesman Liam Kerr said: “The corrosive influence of the Greens in parliament is already costing Scottish jobs, and may well have cost us the entire Cambo project.”

He continued: “The SNP-Green Government’s naïve understanding of our energy needs will only force Scotland to import more energy from abroad, costing the public more and increasing emissions.

“The Scottish Conservatives believe that our oil and gas industry has a crucial role to play in our journey to net zero.

“The SNP’s decision to abandon the oil and gas industry in Scotland could destroy Scottish livelihoods for no environmental gain whatsoever – and the Scottish Conservatives are determined to hold the Scottish Government to account on this deeply unjust move.”

