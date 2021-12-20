Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Local authorities handed ‘real terms’ funding increase to support services

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 9:51 pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes delivers the Scottish Budget (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes delivers the Scottish Budget (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said a £12.5 billion settlement means Scotland’s local authorities will share an extra £917.9 million to support services in the coming financial year.

The settlement represents a total cash increase of 7.9%, which is the equivalent of a “real terms” rise, that is corrected for the effect of inflation, of 5.1%.

In addition, the Scottish Government has responded to requests by councils for more financial flexibility by enabling them to make their own local decisions on council tax.

Ms Forbes said: “The 2022/23 Budget confirms that, even in the face of the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we are providing councils with a real terms increase to their budgets for the coming year of more than 5%.

“Local authorities are key partners with government as we tackle the pandemic and protect our communities, businesses and public services.

“As we move forward, they will play an important leadership role in creating a greener, fairer and more prosperous Scotland.

“This settlement reflects that and includes protection to the core budget in cash terms, an extra £554 million for health and social care, £145 million for additional teachers and support staff and £94 million to support the expansion of free school meals.

“I have been clear that this budget has required difficult choices.

“But I am determined that councils should be fairly funded within the limited resources we have available.”

The final allocations will be published following approval by the Scottish Parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal