Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

PCR tests temporarily unavailable across most of Scotland again

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 1:59 pm
PCR testing is currently unavailable at most sites across Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
PCR testing is currently unavailable at most sites across Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

PCR testing in Scotland has gone down for a second time this week with just a handful of walk-through sites offering on-the-day testing.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, only four out of the 56 walk-in testing sites in the country were available for booking a same-day appointment.

These were the Highland Council headquarters car park in Inverness, Mossfield Car Park in Oban, Langlee Community Centre in Galashiels, and Wick Highland Riverside in Caithness.

PCR tests
The UK Government website used for booking tests says there are currently ‘none available’ (UK Government/PA)

The rest currently do not have any PCR test appointments available until Thursday, and most of those are in the afternoon.

Of the eight drive-through sites in Scotland, none appeared to have available appointments until Thursday either.

People trying to book a test at some of the centres received a message reading: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

Covid testing
Some postcode areas show no appointments available and have asked those trying to book to ‘try again in a few hours’ (UK Government/PA)

Mobile units for most postcode areas in Scotland however are still operating on-the-day testing.

The lack of appointments comes as Scotland saw a record number of positive Covid-19 test results.

The festive period has seen cases climb to more than 8,000 a day, with the most recorded since the start of the pandemic on Boxing Day – 11,030.

A Scottish Government spokesman said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the nation on the current Covid testing situation during her statement in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which covers most work handled by Track and Trace has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal