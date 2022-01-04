Scotland records second-highest number of new Covid infections

Scotland has registered its second-highest number of new coronavirus infections, although the latest figure is almost 3,000 behind the previous day’s record number of cases.

Covid-19 statistics released today show there were 17,259 new infections reported in Scotland, with a test positivity rate of 35.3%.

It is significantly below the 20,217 cases recorded on Monday, although Public Health Scotland has warned there are currently delays reporting test results.

Patients in hospital with coronavirus have risen by 116 to a record high of 1,147, including 42 patients in intensive care, an increase of three.

A total of 4,384,343 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,022,821 have received a second dose, and another 13,550 people have had their third dose, taking the total number of boosted Scots to 3,006,133.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to update Holyrood on the current picture tomorrow, and is expected to announce an easing of the self-isolation rules.

She has been under mounting pressure to reduce the number of days people must isolate from 10 to seven, in line with England and Wales, as public services have been crippled by absences.

‘Inevitable’ rise in cases to come

With pupils set to return to school this week, Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, has warned that it is “almost inevitable” that Omicron cases will rise when pupils return to school this week.

Dr Tait-Burkard said the prevalence and transmissibility of the new variant of Covid-19 mean it is highly likely case numbers will rise.

The Scottish Government has urged secondary school pupils to take a lateral flow test before returning to school this week to limit the spread of Omicron, while those aged 12-15 are being encouraged to come forward for their second coronavirus jab for which they are now eligible.

Dr Tait-Burkard, a research fellow at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute and an expert on coronaviruses, said cases are likely to increase even with mitigating measures.

She told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “It’s almost without a doubt that, when schools return, our numbers will increase further.

“The virus is very, very prominent in the population at the moment – the week before last, one in 40 people in Scotland had the virus, and that means as soon as schools return, with such a high transmissibility of Omicron, the numbers will rise further, that is almost inevitable.”

Safety guidance for schools was updated in December in light of Omicron and mitigations include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.

However EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said there was a “degree of nervousness” among members about the return to school.

He said: “There will be a degree of nervousness, I think, because Omicron hadn’t really impacted dramatically on schools pre-Christmas. We saw an increase in absences in the final week or so, but the return this week for most schools, this will reveal just how significant the impact of Omicron has been.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney encouraged people to take lateral flow tests (Jane Barlow/PA)

‘Congestion’ for PCR tests to be expected

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he thinks the testing system can cope with the return to school.

“Obviously it’s important that individuals undertake those lateral flow tests, that is a critical part of our defence against Omicron,” he said.

“I think what’s encouraging is that the level of lateral flow device testing is high, many individuals are participating. The most recent data I’ve seen indicates that, in the last seven days, 85% of the population took part in lateral flow tests, which is very, very good.

“But obviously, as people return to school, staff, pupils, as people return to the workplace, it’s important that they do that before they embark on it and then, of course, if they’re positive, to take the necessary steps to receive a PCR test.”

Pushed on whether there are enough PCR tests, he said: “I think there will be congestion at different points.

“It’s impossible for me to give you a guarantee that at individual test sites there will not be challenges in particular geographies, but I’m confident that we have got a strong testing proposition.”