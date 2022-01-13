Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Professional sport gets £2.55 million to counter impact of Covid restrictions

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 10:31 am
Restrictions on spectator numbers at sports events will be lifted on Monday (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Restrictions on spectator numbers at sports events will be lifted on Monday (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Professional sports including football, rugby and horse racing are to share in £2.55 million of Scottish Government support to help them deal with the financial impact of Covid restrictions.

Sports minister Maree Todd said that some clubs have suffered “real hardships” as measures imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant limited the number of people who can attend outdoor events to a maximum of 500.

The funding will support up to 75% of losses after the limit was introduced on outdoor crowds and will also support clubs affected by the impact of the limit of 200 seated spectators at indoor sports.

The restrictions, in place since Boxing Day, will be lifted from Monday January 17, which will allow sports fans to return to football grounds and attend Six Nations rugby matches in Edinburgh.

Ice hockey and basketball will also share in the £2.55 million in financial support from the Scottish Government.

Maree Todd said: “These sports clubs are at the heart of their communities, but many of them have suffered real hardships as the necessary Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant attendances were heavily restricted.

“This funding will help to ensure clubs are able to bridge the gap in revenue, as spectators return safely to sports events in larger numbers when these restrictions are eased next week.

“This Government has pledged to provide funding to support organisations affected by the necessary measures to keep us all safe and these allocations show we are doing this.

“We will continue to work in partnership to support all our sports clubs to help them through this difficult time and to ensure this funding can be accessed by all clubs as efficiently as possible.”

The traditional Boxing day Premier League football fixtures and horse racing at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day were among the events affected by the restrictions.

Football will receive £1.79million in support, ice hockey £350,000 and horse racing £265,000 while £125,000 will go to rugby and £20,000 to basketball.

The funding comes from the £5 million announced for professional sport on January 5, as part of £375 million in wider business support.

More funding from the £5 million may be allocated in the event that further restrictions have significant financial impacts.

Ice hockey and basketball clubs affected will receive their funding directly from sportscotland while, for the other sports, the funding will be provided to governing bodies who will then distribute it to members.

The amounts for each football club will be finalised by the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Professional Football League after this weekend’s fixtures, as they are included in the period of restrictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal