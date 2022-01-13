Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records 26 Covid deaths and 8,203 new cases as LFD positives included

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 3:33 pm
The figures include results from lateral flow tests (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths and 8,203 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

The data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday includes for the first time positive results from both lateral flow tests and PCRs.

Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.

(PA Graphics)

Those with symptoms should still book a PCR test.

Of the 8,203 new cases, 4,126 people tested positive through only a PCR test while 1,060 tested positive through a PCR following an LFD test.

A further 3,017 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

In the week to Thursday, 89,283 people tested positive through either a first LFD or a PCR.

Authorities said that while improving, there continues to be large volumes of tests being processed by laboratories which has had an impact on turnaround times, “resulting in delays between specimens beings taken and results being received and reported”. Public Health Scotland is continuing to monitor the situation.

The death toll among people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days has risen to 9,997.

There were 1,560 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 23 on the previous day, with 58 in intensive care, down one.

So far 4,395,793 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,057,606 have had a second, and 3,159,109 have received a third dose or booster.

