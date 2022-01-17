Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call over ‘scandal’ of people with learning disabilities living far from family

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Enable Scotland has launched the My Own Front Door campaign (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Campaigners are calling for urgent action to tackle the “human rights emergency” of people with learning disabilities who are forced to live far from their families or in hospital.

The Enable Scotland charity has launched a #MyOwnFrontDoor campaign to give people with learning disabilities the right to a home they choose and to live in the community of their choice.

Official data shows that in 2019 more than 1,000 such adults were sent by Scottish local authorities to live “out of area”, meaning not in their home local authority area.

A separate report published the previous year showed that the 67 people were living in hospital because no appropriate accommodation and support was available in their community.

The Scottish Government Coming Home report of 2018 said that more than 22% had been in hospital for more than a decade, and another 9% for five to 10 years.

Jan Savage, director of Enable Scotland, said: “This is a human rights emergency. It is a national scandal – hidden in plain sight.  People who have a learning disability – brothers, sisters, sons and daughters – are being forced to live far from home, to “live” in hospital, or to live in care settings where they are uncomfortable and unhappy.

“I am sure that people will be shocked to learn about the situation our fellow citizens find themselves in. But they should be reassured that better is possible.

“Clear and decisive action is now required to adopt a ‘Community First’ principle to end the practice of people being sent out of area; to nationally invest in high quality, consistent, specialist social care support to be available in every community; and to stop building new multi bed units for people who have a learning disability.  These are not the solution – they perpetuate the problem.

“We cannot wait any longer.  People who have learning disabilities are being subjected to a level of discrimination that we would not, and do not, expect other groups in our society to bear.”

A new campaign report from the charity – My Own Front Door – proposes five key steps it wants public bodies to take.

They include closing all assessment and treatment unit beds and ending the practice of Scots being sent out of the country, maintaining a national “at-risk” register and ensuring that everyone identified on this has a plan by 2023 to come home to the community of their choice.

John Feehan, who has a learning disability and is an active member of Enable Scotland, said: “Some people think that people who have a learning disability are not able to live in local communities like everyone else.

“They think that that it is easier for them to be locked away in hospital, or to live with lots of other people who have a learning disability.  That isn’t true.  It is only because the right support is not there – it’s not the person’s fault.

“Anyone can live anywhere with the right support.”

Kevin Stewart, Mental Health and Social Care Minister, said the Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that people with learning disabilities receive the best possible support and services.

He said: “We acknowledge that there are continuing challenges around people with learning disabilities and more complex care requirements who have spent an unacceptable amount of time in assessment and treatment units. Hospital is not a home.

“That is why in March 2020 the Health Secretary established, with Cosla, a working group to improve delayed discharge and reduce inappropriate out of area placements for people with learning disabilities and complex needs.

“In 2021 we provided over £20 million of funding to local health and social care services to significantly reduce out of area placements and hospital stays by 2024.”

Scottish Labour MSP Paul O’Kane said: “This sobering report must be a call to action.

“It is unacceptable that this practice is still so common, years after it was identified as a problem.

“Ensuring people can live and receive proper care in your own community is a basic demand – and it is shameful that it isn’t being met.”

