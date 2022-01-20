Another 27 coronavirus deaths and more than 8,200 cases recorded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 27 coronavirus deaths and 8,262 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,149.

There were 1,514 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 57 on the previous day, with 43 in intensive care, down one in 24 hours.

In addition, it was confirmed that on Wednesday 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

The new infections announced by the Scottish Government on Thursday include those identified using either a first lateral flow device (LFD) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) positive test.

Of the new cases, 3,694 people tested positive through only a PCR test while 132 tested positive through a PCR test following an LFD test, and 4,436 people tested positive through only a LFD test.

So far 4,402,666 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,094,680 have had a second, and 3,230,767 have received a third dose or booster.