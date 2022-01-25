Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Glasgow makes record £42m in a year from movies filmed on city’s streets

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 5:59 pm
Cochrane Street in Glasgow was taken over for the filming of the Indiana Jones 5 movie last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cochrane Street in Glasgow was taken over for the filming of the Indiana Jones 5 movie last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow earned a record £42.2 million from the film industry after cast and crew from multiple Hollywood blockbuster movies descended on its streets in 2021.

The figure is the highest sum generated for the city’s economy from the film and broadcast sector to date, according to the Glasgow City Council’s (GCC) film commission, the Glasgow Film Office (GFO).

Some of the big-name productions shot in the city last year included: The Flash; the fifth Indiana Jones film; Batgirl, the first major film production to be entirely based in the city; Tetris; Annika; Shetland; The Control Room; and Screw, the latter being filmed in the Kelvin Hall and currently showing on Channel 4.

The £42 million, however, does not include income from the ongoing production of Batgirl, which will instead be included in the 2022 total.

Filming in Glasgow
Actor Leslie Grace on set in Glasgow filming the new Batgirl movie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, chairman of GCC’s Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm Committee, said: “The remarkable figures for the film and broadcast industry in Glasgow during 2021 signify a major step forward in the sector’s activity in the city, and underline its economic importance.

“Glasgow Film Office have played a key role in this along with our Events and Filming team, and our one-stop shop approach is proving a great draw for producers and location managers.

“The Kelvin Hall Film & Studio Hub was the missing link in our offering and the basing of the entire production of a major film in the city for the first time points to a successful and sustainable future for this sector in Glasgow.

“Now we need to work with partners to ensure that young people from Glasgow can study and work in the creative industries and forge successful careers right here in the city.”

Filming in Glasgow
A parade scene on St Vincent Street during filming for the Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Since its creation in 1997, GFO has promoted Glasgow as a “film-friendly” city.

It provides services for productions filming or wishing to film in Glasgow, and coordinates meetings with agencies, location owners and other council departments, notably the Events and Filming team.

So far, its work has earnt the city about £400 million, according to GCC.

Other recent productions shot in Glasgow include: World War Z; Under the Skin; Outlaw King; The Wife; Hobbs & Shaw; Outlander; Succession; Still Game; and Vigil.

A new TV studio is being developed at the city’s Kelvin Hall thanks to almost £7.9 million of funding from the Scottish Government and £4 million from GCC.

The Kelvin Hall Film & Studio Hub, to be completed in the autumn this year, will become a centre for TV broadcasters and production companies.

GCC said the new space will provide studios and post-production services to companies including the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4 and Netflix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal