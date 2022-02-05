£3m funding to help families enduring cost of living pressures stay together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£3m funding to help families enduring cost of living pressures stay together

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 12:03 am
Families with experience of care will share in the funding (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Families with children at risk of going into care or with experience of care will share in £3 million of cash support to help them with current pressures.

The funding, which is being distributed by local authorities and third sector organisations, will help those with immediate needs for food, fuel, utilities or clothing.

The Scottish Government said the £3.3 million is in addition to a range of help it is providing, including the £41 million winter support fund.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Many have been hit hard by the combined impact of rising living costs, the Covid-19 pandemic and the removal of the £20 Universal Credit lift by the UK Government.

“Our £500 million Whole Family Wellbeing Fund will launch this year, and this will help transform services to ensure families are supported in a way which meets their needs.

“However, in recognition of current pressures, we are directing more than £3 million in cash support towards those with children who are on the edges of care, or have experience of care.

Child playing with toys
John Swinney said the funding ‘highlights our commitment’ to ensuring families can stay together, if appropriate (PA)

“We know that in times of crisis some challenges can be resolved if families have immediate access to resources enabling them to stay together.

“This weekend marks the second anniversary of The Promise – our ambition for every child to grow up loved, safe and respected, able to realise their full potential.

“This additional funding highlights our commitment to ensure that where possible and appropriate, children remain living in their family.”

The third sector organisations which will distribute funding are Aberlour (£100,000) Includem (£100,000) Children 1st (£50,000) and Quarriers (£25,000).

Includem service delivery director Lynsey Smith said: “Includem supports children, young people and families across Scotland where there are children looked after, or on the edge of care – many of whom are living on low incomes.

“This award from the Scottish Government to provide wellbeing support for families will allow us to immediately provide a much-needed package of help.

“This direct cash will support people to purchase food, fuel, white goods and clothing and to cover utilities and manage debt, when they may not otherwise be able to.

“It will hopefully also play a small part in increasing their wellbeing.”

