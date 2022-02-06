Two Covid-related deaths in Scotland as hospital admissions continue to fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded two more coronavirus deaths and a further 5,593 positive cases of the virus.

The figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government, take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,433.

Due to registry offices being closed at the weekends, the death figure reported could be lower than normal.

Today, 5,593 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 958 people were in hospital yesterday which is 32 fewer than the day before. Sadly two more people who tested positive have died (10,433 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/ULKs8Uz9or — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 6, 2022

The daily test data includes cases identified using either a first LFD (lateral flow device) or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test, according to the Scottish Government.

There were 958 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 990 on Friday and from 1,291 on the same day last week.

The number of people requiring intensive care decreased from 25 to 24.

The figures also showed that across Scotland 4,421,427 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,135,751 have received their second dose, and 3,317,694 have received a third dose or booster.