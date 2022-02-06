Two Covid-related deaths in Scotland as hospital admissions continue to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Two Covid-related deaths in Scotland as hospital admissions continue to fall

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 2:59 pm
Another two people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (PA)
Another two people have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus (PA)

Scotland has recorded two more coronavirus deaths and a further 5,593 positive cases of the virus.

The figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government, take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,433.

Due to registry offices being closed at the weekends, the death figure reported could be lower than normal.

The daily test data includes cases identified using either a first LFD (lateral flow device) or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test, according to the Scottish Government.

There were 958 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 990 on Friday and from 1,291 on the same day last week.

The number of people requiring intensive care decreased from 25 to 24.

The figures also showed that across Scotland 4,421,427 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,135,751 have received their second dose, and 3,317,694 have received a third dose or booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal