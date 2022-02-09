ScotRail announces end of temporary timetable introduced amid Omicron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

ScotRail announces end of temporary timetable introduced amid Omicron

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 7:39 am
The pre-Christmas timetable will return on Monday February 14 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The pre-Christmas timetable will return on Monday February 14 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The temporary timetable introduced by ScotRail as it faced staff shortages amid the rapid spread of Omicron will end after the weekend.

The train operator will return to its pre-Christmas timetable on Monday February 14, which delivers around 2,000 services a day.

The Omicron variant had a significant impact on the train operator with more than 450 ScotRail staff absent at the peak of the wave, which had an impact on services.

Around 150 ScotRail staff remain absent due to Covid-19, including 50 drivers, however the company said that with the improving picture it is now able to safely reintroduce the timetable that was in operation in early December.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The introduction of some temporary changes to our timetable was important for our customers, providing a level of certainty during a challenging time.

“Those changes have allowed us to keep people moving across the country, and our staff worked flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and continually changing circumstances.

“We still face significant challenges, with 150 staff absent, but with things improving, and restrictions across Scotland being relaxed, we are now able to safely reintroduce our full timetable of around 2,000 services a day.

“The pandemic is not over yet and we will still face some disruption due to staff absence, but we are confident of providing a reliable service for our customers.”

ScotRail urged everyone travelling on the trains to stay safe by continuing to follow Scottish Government guidelines.

Wearing a face covering is mandatory for the entirety of people’s journey, which includes on trains and in stations, on both enclosed and open-air platforms, and passengers are encouraged to follow good hand hygiene.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal