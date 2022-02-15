16 more Scots die after catching coronavirus, latest figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

16 more Scots die after catching coronavirus, latest figures show

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 3:35 pm
A further 16 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland, according to the latest Scottish Government figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A further 16 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland, according to the latest Scottish Government figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A further 16 people have died in Scotland after catching coronavirus, according to the latest Scottish Government figures.

A total of 5,805 positive tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours of coronavirus, 687 more than the day before.

The latest daily figures mean since the pandemic started, 1,312,019 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19.

They also mean the total number of people who have died within 28 days to testing positive is 10,528.

Intensive care units on Monday had 13 patients with recently confirmed Covid-19, five fewer than the day before, the data confirmed.

Overall there were 911 people in hospital on Monday having recently tested positive for the virus, up 27 on the day before.

So far, 4,428,684 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,144,534 have received their second dose, and 3,359,114 have received a third dose or booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal