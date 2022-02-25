Scotland records another 11 coronavirus deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland records another 11 coronavirus deaths

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 2:28 pm
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scotland has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,484 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,656.

There were 1,093 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 52 on the previous day, with 11 in intensive care, no change.

In addition on Thursday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 2,197 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 118 people through a PCR test following a lateral flow device (LFD) test and 3,169 people through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,434,404 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, 4,154,924 have received their second dose, and 3,419,928 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal