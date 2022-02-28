Sturgeon: We have not been good enough at benefiting from energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon: We have not been good enough at benefiting from energy sector

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 2:47 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen (Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen (Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Scotland must do more to ensure that the “massive renewable potential” from offshore wind projects benefits the country economically, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister was challenged about declining numbers of low carbon and renewable energy jobs in Scotland despite the Scottish Government investing in a transition to net zero.

It follows a report from the Office of National Statistics that showed the number of green jobs in Scotland was down again, while Scottish renewable businesses were making less money.

The ONS estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.

It is the fourth consecutive year that job numbers have decreased, down from 24,000 in 2016.

Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2 billion recorded across the UK.

Asked about the statistics, Ms Sturgeon said that people should be “cautious about looking at figures for the last couple of years” because of the pandemic but acknowledged Scotland had not been good enough at retaining the benefits from firms profiting in the energy sector.

Speaking at the launch of the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon said:  “I don’t think we have done well enough at translating our massive renewable potential into jobs and economic benefit.

“That, frankly, is the challenge we face in the future – to do better.

“ScotWind is the biggest opportunity we’ve had as a country probably since the discovery of North Sea oil and gas and we must make sure that it translates into supply chain benefits and jobs.

“The Scottish Government, working with developers, are very focused on that.”

National Floating Wind Innovation Centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the launch of National Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen which will help develop floating offshore windfarms (Kenny Elrick/DCT Media/PA)

The First Minister told the PA news agency: “In terms of how we ensure that economic benefit and activities are retained here in Scotland, that is about making sure that the developers are sourcing the materials and spreading the economic benefit in Scotland.

“That is one of the big challenges but also – if we do it right – the big opportunity we face.

“We’ve got to make sure all of these different levers that we have, including green ports… are only part of a much bigger picture.”

