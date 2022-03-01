Police told to ‘listen’ to poll which finds Scots want violent crime a priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police told to ‘listen’ to poll which finds Scots want violent crime a priority

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 12:04 am
More than half of Scots want knife and violent crime a priority, a poll for 1919 Magazine has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland are being urged to “listen” to the results of a poll which found more than half of Scots want knife and violent crime to be a top priority for officers.

Some 52% of people north of the border said “knife crime and violent crime” was one of the most important issues they think police should prioritise, according to Survation research for 1919 Magazine.

It was followed by child abuse inquiries and investigating sexual offences, both on 39%, while 24% said antisocial behaviour and 23% listed “drug and crime enforcement”.

David Hamilton, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, urged Police Scotland to “listen” to the results, and said it was time it started asking for more officers.

“Police Scotland can’t keep telling the public the kind of policing they need,” he told 1919 Magazine.

“Legitimacy is derived from serving the public, not directing it, so they must listen to this survey.

“The challenge is that this type of response requires police officers on the ground and the constant erosion of frontline police visibility as we absorb new responsibilities and demand makes this impossible.

“The force needs more officers and it’s high time they started asking for them.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that “it remains a fact that most of us will not directly experience crime from one year to the next and that is a reality we work hard to preserve”.

“Across most types of violent crime, a significant number of victims are repeat victims and Police Scotland is focused and dedicated to supporting them, with our partners, and bringing perpetrators to justice,” he told the justice and social affairs publication.

“We remain fully committed to keeping our communities safe and one way of doing so is by removing illicit and harmful items, particularly knives, from a small number of people intent on causing harm.”

The findings, which come after Survation polled 1,008 adults aged 16 and over in Scotland, have also seen calls for the Government in Holyrood to “ramp up its efforts” to tackle violent crimes.

Scottish Lib Dem deputy leader and former police officer Wendy Chamberlain said: “It is clear that the Scottish Government must ramp up its efforts to tackle violent crimes as soon as possible.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Jamie Greene said: “Violent crime is surging on the SNP’s watch, so it is of little surprise that so many people want it to be treated as a top priority.”

And Scottish Labour’s justice spokeswoman Pauline McNeill said: “The statistics are clear – our police service needs all the support it can get to tackle violent crime of all kinds.”

But a Scottish Government spokesperson said recorded crime was at “one of the lowest levels since 1974 and is down 41 per cent since 2006/07 and homicide levels are at their lowest level since 1976″.

“Over the long term, we have seen a significant reduction of police recorded non-sexual violent crime of 36 per cent between 2006/07 and 2020/21,” the spokesman said.

“Despite UK Government austerity we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016/17, and have invested more than £10 billion in policing since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.

“We have invested more than £23 million since 2008 in violence reduction programmes across Scotland, including over £16 million to support the work of the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and more than £4 million to No Knives, Better Lives.”

