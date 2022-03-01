Figures show 21 new Covid-19 deaths and almost 7,500 cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Figures show 21 new Covid-19 deaths and almost 7,500 cases

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 3:17 pm
Almost 7,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded 21 new coronavirus deaths and 7,497 cases of the virus within the past 24 hours, latest data has revealed.

There were 1,191 people in hospitals on Monday with a recently confirmed Covid-19 case, of which 18 were in intensive care.

The Scottish Government said from March 1 the case definition had been updated to include reinfections.

It means the headline number of coronavirus cases and deaths now includes cases based on the first positive test as well as possible reinfections, where someone tests positive 90 days or more after their last positive test.

Some 10,768 people have died after testing positive for the virus.

This includes 21 who have died within the past 24 hours after testing positive and 75 historic deaths as possible reinfections are now included from the start of the pandemic.

Some 4,436,511 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,157,929 have received their second dose and 3,434,063 have received a third dose or booster.

