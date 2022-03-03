Activists to stage 24-hour climate vigil on International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Activists to stage 24-hour climate vigil on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 12:35 pm
A climate vigil and a rally will take place outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh on International Women’s Day (Danny Lawson/PA)
A climate vigil and a rally will take place outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh on International Women's Day (Danny Lawson/PA)

Campaigners will lead a 24-hour “drop-in” vigil for the climate and a rally outside the Scottish Parliament building on International Women’s Day.

Both events are part of the International Day of Women’s Climate Action, which has been organised by Women’s Climate Strike (WCS), an organisation set up to encourage women to “strike up” a conversation or to strike from any kind of work to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

Activists from WCS and other climate groups will begin the day-long vigil outside Holyrood in Edinburgh at 7pm on March 7.

Organisers said the 24-hour period will be maintained by a small group of women, and anyone is allowed to “drop in” and join them.

The rally will then begin on International Women’s Day itself on March 8, with speakers, storytellers and poets, including Scottish Makar Kathleen Jamie, gathering from 2pm.

Speeches will be followed by music from 5pm.

At 7pm, alarm bells will be rung to “raise the alarm” about the climate crisis.

Organisers said: “This event is being organised by cis, intersex, non-binary, and trans women.

“Every person is welcome to join us, recognising that greater gender equity benefits all.”

Sandy Winterbottom, founder of WCA, said: “Women carry the weight of the climate crisis and the burden of waiting for the world to act, not just in the global south but also here in Britain.

“Because more women live below or close to the poverty line, they are now bearing the brunt of fuel poverty.

“This could have been avoided if we had transitioned away from fossil fuels earlier.”

