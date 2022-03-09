Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 110, latest figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland rose by 30 to 110 in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

As of Sunday, 13,429 deaths had been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows.

Of those who died in the latest week, seven were aged under 65, 21 were aged 65-74 and 82 were aged 75 or over.

There were 69 deaths in hospitals, 34 in care homes and seven at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Glasgow had the highest number of deaths at 15 followed by Edinburgh (14) and Fife (12).

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 110 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 30 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,178, which is 3% more than the five-year average.”

Of those who died in the week of February 28 to March 6, NRS said that 57 were male and 53 were female.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

Scotland has recorded 18 coronavirus linked deaths and 11,957 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday.

It means the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,906.

The number of new cases is the highest since January 11, when 12,604 were reported.

There were 1,509 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 69 on the previous day, with 19 in intensive care, no change.

So far 4,439,150 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,164,671 have received their second dose, and 3,456,977 have received a third dose or booster.