Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 110, latest figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 110, latest figures show

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 12:37 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 2:19 pm
The latest figures for coronavirus linked deaths have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
The latest figures for coronavirus linked deaths have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland rose by 30 to 110 in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

As of Sunday, 13,429 deaths had been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows.

Of those who died in the latest week, seven were aged under 65, 21 were aged 65-74 and 82 were aged 75 or over.

There were 69 deaths in hospitals, 34 in care homes and seven at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Glasgow had the highest number of deaths at 15 followed by Edinburgh (14) and Fife (12).

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 110 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 30 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,178, which is 3% more than the five-year average.”

Of those who died in the week of February 28 to March 6, NRS said that 57 were male and 53 were female.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

Scotland has recorded 18 coronavirus linked deaths and 11,957 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday.

It means the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,906.

The number of new cases is the highest since January 11, when 12,604 were reported.

There were 1,509 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 69 on the previous day, with 19 in intensive care, no change.

So far 4,439,150 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,164,671 have received their second dose, and 3,456,977 have received a third dose or booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal