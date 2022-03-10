Covid deaths in Scotland more than double to 41 as case numbers rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid deaths in Scotland more than double to 41 as case numbers rise

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 2:45 pm
More than 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Scotland in the past day (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, more than double the number the previous day, according to latest figures.

Cases have risen to 14,387 in the past day, the highest number of infections since early January.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday increased by 127 on the previous day.

The number of cases recorded in the Scottish Government figures on Thursday was up from 11,957 the day before, and the highest since January 8, when 15,646 were reported.

There were 1,636 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 127 on the previous day, with 22 in intensive care, up three.

The 41 deaths recorded on Thursday, up from 18 on Wednesday, mean the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,947.

So far, 4,439,451 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,165,704 have received their second dose, and 3,459,127 have received a third dose or booster.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, said that recently rising Covid-19 case numbers are “concerning and a reminder that Covid is still with us” and urged people to get their vaccinations.

