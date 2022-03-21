Subsidies and support needed to help Scotland’s seaweed industry – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Subsidies and support needed to help Scotland’s seaweed industry – report

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Government subsidies and support are needed to help develop seaweed farming as an industry in Scotland, a report has said. (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Government subsidies and support are needed to help develop seaweed farming as an industry in Scotland, a report has said. (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Government subsidy and support will be “necessary” to establish seaweed farming as a new industry for Scotland’s coastal communities, a new report has said.

The research found that Scotland’s seas are “ideal for cultivation of seaweeds such as kelp”, with interest in kelp farming “rapidly expanding” as a way of creating a sustainable and alternative livelihood.

However, the study, published by the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust (Sift), warned there are “major barriers to development” of seaweed farming and new businesses in the sector can face “daunting tasks”

One of the areas identified as being “necessary to facilitate development of the seaweed cultivation industry in Scotland” is government subsidy and support specifically for the kelp farming industry.

Sift executive director Charles Millar said: “Ministers have a unique opportunity to establish a new and potentially valuable part of Scotland’s marine economy, which benefits coastal communities and the coastal environment.”

Since 2018 applications have been lodged for seaweed farms covering more than two million square metres of Scottish coastal waters.

Mr Millar cautioned the “folly of other nations” must not be repeated, either by the over-exploitation of wild stocks or by allowing a “small handful of multi-nationals to dominate”, as he said had happened in the salmon farming sector.

As well as a need for government subsidy and support, the report identified investment in and the development of processing facilities as being key, along with improved organisation and co-operation between kelp farmers.

The report said: “The Scottish Government could help co-operation by providing kelp farmers with funds to create voluntary ‘producers organisations’ or ‘farmer-owned processing companies’, which would allow farmers to strengthen their market position and overcome supply chain bottlenecks.”

Mr Millar said: “If Scotland wants to have a successful seaweed industry, which benefits from the potential multi-billion market identified recently by Seaweed for Europe, then it will have to invest.

“What is needed is a concerted effort by both industry and government to develop the infrastructure required to make Scotland a world leader in the cultivation, processing and marketing of food, feedstuff, pharmaceutical and other seaweed-based products.”

Report author Dr Kyla Orr, who is also one of the founders of the KelpCrofting seaweed farming business in Skye, said that seaweed cultivation “has a substantial potential to bring skilled jobs and economic opportunities to Scotland’s coastal communities”.

She added: “The risk is that we repeat the mistakes of the past. Too often, proposed new industries, like both salmon farming and the now-abandoned mechanical harvest of wild kelp, have been driven by short term financial assessments which favour the cheaper projects, irrespective of their consequences.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recently published a report outlining future options for the Scottish seaweed industry.

“This review highlighted the need for comprehensive policy and robust legislation around planning and licensing of the sector to ensure the clear economic opportunities it represents can be developed in an environmentally sustainable way.

“We aim to work with the sector to articulate a strategic vision for its future and to that end Marine Scotland Directorate is to fund a development post within the industry to support the growth ambitions of the Scottish seaweed sector.

“We will review this new report and take into consideration its findings as we work to ensure that existing and emerging seaweed activities fit into our broader framework for managing multiple uses of the sea, including fishing and renewable energy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal