Scottish Labour warns of ‘tsunami’ of long Covid cases over government inaction

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 12:02 am
Scottish Labour has warned of a ‘tsunami of long Covid cases’ due to Scottish Government ‘inaction’ to support Scots at risk of developing the condition (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland is at risk of a “tsunami of long Covid cases” due to “inaction” from the Scottish Government, Scottish Labour has said.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus reached record levels for five consecutive days this week, with around 2,300 patients recorded each day.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released separate figures showing the proportion of people with the virus had increased in Scotland in the week ending March 20.

It estimated that 473,800 people were infected then with this equating to about one in 11 people.

As of end January this year, 119,000 Scots have reportedly have claimed to have long Covid.

Scottish Labour said government modelling suggests that as many as 2.9% of people with Covid in Scotland are projected to get long Covid for 12 weeks or more after their first suspected infection.

The party’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “With Covid cases still very high in Scotland, the potential for a tsunami of long Covid cases is a very worrying prospect.”

She said the Scottish Government has “entirely failed” to allocate funding from its £10 million Long Covid Support Fund announced back in September 2021.

The deputy Labour leader warned with 90 specialist long Covid clinics in England “clearly defined” clinical support for the condition in Wales, Scots are being “left behind.”

She added: “The threat that long Covid poses to our public health and to the functioning of our economy cannot be overstated.

“That the SNP has turned its back on thousands of Scots and is not aware of the threat posed by a tsunami of long Covid cases is shocking.

“Humza Yousaf must take his fingers from his ears, wake up to the problem and act to keep people safe.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Support is already being delivered for those suffering from Long Covid, and we are doing more through a national Long Covid Strategic Network.

“This network is bringing together clinical experts, NHS Boards and those with lived experience to guide how we plan and design care and ensure our £10 million Long Covid Support Fund is targeted at the areas where additional support can make the biggest difference.”

