Figures show ‘welcome fall’ in Covid cases in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Figures show ‘welcome fall’ in Covid cases in Scotland

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 3:47 pm
Data shows Covid infections in Scotland have fallen in the past week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Data shows Covid infections in Scotland have fallen in the past week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There has been a “welcome fall” in Covid cases in Scotland, new figures show, although experts say it is “too early to say if infections have peaked”.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows the proportion of people infected with the virus in Scotland has dropped for the second week in a row to an estimated one in 13.

That compares to a record high of one in 11 that was seen in Scotland in the week to Sunday March 20, as the BA2 Omicron variant saw cases surge.

HEALTH Coronavirus Infections
(PA Graphics)

The ONS said the percentage of Scots with the virus had decreased in the week ending April 3.

Its latest report estimates 396,800 people, or 7.54% of the population, in Scotland had Covid that week, equating to around one in 13 people.

England and Wales also had infection levels of one in 13, the ONS said, with one in 14 of the population in Northern Ireland said to be infected in the same week.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey at the ONS, said: “While infections remain high, there are early signs in our latest data that they may no longer be increasing in some parts of the UK.

“Across English regions, there is a mixed picture in trends and we have seen a welcome decrease in Scotland.

“However, rates in Wales continue to rise and the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain.

“It is too early to say if infections have peaked in England and Scotland. We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

Meanwhile, the latest daily figures from the Scottish Government show another 35 Covid deaths and 6,215 more cases of the virus were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It takes the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid to 11,650.

Statistics show there were 2,252 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed coronavirus, down from 2,304 the previous day.

The hospital total includes 23 people in intensive care, which is down from 27 on Wednesday.

A total of 4,369,103 people have now received their first dose of Covid vaccine, 4,097,075 have had a second jab, and 3,457,690 have had a third dose or booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal