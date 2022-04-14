Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland fall to 139

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish politics

Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland fall to 139

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 10:45 am
Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell by 33 to 139 in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.

As of April 10 there had been 14,202 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows.

In the week April 4-10, figures showed 139 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 33 from the previous week.

There were 111 deaths in people aged 75 or older, while 18 were aged 65 to 74, and 10 were under 65.

The figures showed 71 deaths occurred in hospitals, 51 were in care homes, 16 were at home or a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institution type.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 139 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 33 fewer deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,222, which is 120, or 11%, more than the five-year average.”

The NRS data showed that of the 14,106 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and March 2022, 93% (13,113) had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Its monthly analysis shows that the age-standardised rate of Covid-related deaths was higher in March 2022 (145 per 100,000) compared with February 2022 (83 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate of Covid-related deaths was 585 per 100,000 people in April 2020.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by Public Health Scotland because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.

