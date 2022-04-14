Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland fall to 139

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell by 33 to 139 in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.

As of April 10 there had been 14,202 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows.

In the week April 4-10, figures showed 139 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 33 from the previous week.

There were 111 deaths in people aged 75 or older, while 18 were aged 65 to 74, and 10 were under 65.

The figures showed 71 deaths occurred in hospitals, 51 were in care homes, 16 were at home or a non-institutional setting, and there was one death in another institution type.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 139 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 33 fewer deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,222, which is 120, or 11%, more than the five-year average.”

The NRS data showed that of the 14,106 deaths involving Covid-19 between March 2020 and March 2022, 93% (13,113) had at least one pre-existing condition, with the most common being dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Its monthly analysis shows that the age-standardised rate of Covid-related deaths was higher in March 2022 (145 per 100,000) compared with February 2022 (83 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate of Covid-related deaths was 585 per 100,000 people in April 2020.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced on weekdays by Public Health Scotland because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases.