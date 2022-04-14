Food and drink wholesalers share £5m from coronavirus resilience fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Food and drink wholesalers share £5m from coronavirus resilience fund

By Press Association
April 14, 2022, 12:37 pm
Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish Government wanted to help wholesalers (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Food and drink wholesalers affected by Covid-19 restrictions over the winter have received new funding support.

The Scottish Government announced that 40 eligible businesses have been awarded a total of £5.37 million from the Scottish Wholesale Food and Drink Resilience Fund.

It aims to support wholesalers which sell food and drink into the hospitality sector and on-trade, and which encountered financial hardship as a result of pandemic restrictions.

Applicants had to fit strict criteria in order to apply for the scheme, including a fall in sales by 20% or more during the period of December 1 2021 to January 31 2022, compared with the same period two years ago.

Mairi Gougeon, rural affairs secretary, said: “This government remains firm in its commitment to support food and drink wholesalers who have been hit disproportionately by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Wholesale Food and Drink Resilience Fund has had a very positive response and I am pleased that 40 Scottish businesses will now benefit from it.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this fund a success and we will continue to work closely with the sector and provide support where appropriate.”

The application process opened in January and successful applicants were determined by a panel comprising individuals from the Scottish Government’s Food and Drink Policy Division, the Scottish Wholesale Association and an independent representative from the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society.

During public health restrictions imposed on hospitality and on-trade from January 2021 to the end of August 2021, the Scottish Government issued a share of £10 million for eligible businesses who had suffered financially because of coronavirus.

The grant funding has been applied to businesses across Scotland, with funding calculated based on need.

