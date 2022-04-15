Hospital patients and staff walk four million steps to raise funds for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hospital patients and staff walk four million steps to raise funds for Ukraine

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 4:30 pm
Hospital staff and patients have walked four million steps for charity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Staff and patients at an Edinburgh hospital unit have walked four million steps to raise funds for Ukraine.

The number of steps is how many it would take to walk between the Robert Fergusson Unit, a neurorehabilitation service for patients with acquired brain injury and associated behavioural disturbance, in the Scottish capital and Kyiv.

Helen O’Leary, an occupational therapist at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital-based unit, said that “staff and patients really wanted to do their bit to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine”.

“Though some of our patients have a reduced ability to interact with the world, they are still aware of what goes on globally and are incredibly generous and kind,” said Ms O’Leary.

“It’s so wonderful to see patients who wouldn’t otherwise be so active get up and walk around, and for such a good cause.”

The team raised £2,358 in donations and £446 in Gift Aid, all of which will be donated to the British Red Cross to provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

The NHS Lothian hospital staff said a step challenge, rather than a distance challenge, ensured patients with limited mobility could also take part.

After the March challenge was complete, some patients continued to count their steps even after they reached their goal and unit workers said it has resulted in improved long-term activity.

The Scottish capital and Kyiv are twinned cities.

Last month Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, were made freemen of Edinburgh in honour of their “leadership and heroism”.

