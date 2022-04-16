Catch-up plan needed for NHS in Scotland, says Scottish Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Catch-up plan needed for NHS in Scotland, says Scottish Labour

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 12:02 am
Scottish Labour said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Scottish Labour said action is needed (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scottish Labour has called for a “real catch-up plan” for the NHS in Scotland as it claimed diagnostic waiting times north of the border are falling behind those in England.

The party said analysis of Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed that at the end of December, 50.4% of patients in Scotland waiting for a key diagnostic test had been waiting more than six weeks.

This was far above the figure in England where it was 26.3%, according to statistics from NHS England.

The Scottish Government said comparisons with England are not statistically accurate as the definitions used in the two systems are not directly comparable.

Scottish Labour said the proportion of people waiting more than six weeks in Scotland has soared over the course of the pandemic.

The party’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said Scotland is still “falling further and further behind on the SNP’s watch”.

She added: “It is simply not right that patients in Scotland are left to suffer for weeks on end, while their neighbour across the border will be seen more quickly.

“These dire statistics make a mockery of the SNP Government’s waiting times targets, which were already in tatters long before Covid hit.

“We urgently need a real catch-up plan before these delays overwhelm our NHS. Delays in diagnosis mean delays in treatment and could cost lives.

“Scottish Labour has set out how we can get testing back on track, by investing in a catch-up programme, setting up dedicated diagnostic centres in every health board area, and making sure services have the staff they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The pandemic has placed our NHS under unprecedented pressure but patients continue to be seen based on clinical need. For example, those referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer are prioritised for key diagnostic tests.

“Prior to Covid-19 significant progress was being made on reducing diagnostic waits, with the number of patients waiting more than six weeks for one of the eight main diagnostics tests falling by 25% between September 2018 and February 2020.

“The Scottish Government’s £1 billion NHS Scotland Recovery Plan sets out a series of comprehensive measures to support recovery over the term of this parliament and increase diagnostic capacity.

“We have also published an Endoscopy and Urology Diagnostic Recovery and Renewal plan backed by £70 million and invested £9 million to support diagnostic imaging capacity with six mobile MRI scanners and four CT scanners across NHS Scotland.

“Priorities in 2022/23 include a further increase in mobile scanners to provide additional capacity, implementing our National Workforce Strategy with a focus on recruitment and retention and further allocations of Advancing Practice training places.”

