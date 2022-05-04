Strikes ‘inevitable’ at fisheries body, union chief warns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strikes may be “inevitable” at a Scottish Government body following failed pay talks this week.

Unite the Union said members at Marine Scotland could take industrial action unless the Scottish Government make an improved pay offer to workers.

The union has also confirmed it has received a huge mandate from members with 90% voting in favour of strike action in a 68% turnout.

Employees at the fishery protection fleet have been offered a 2% pay rise which Unite claims is effectively a real terms pay cut.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members at Marine Scotland are now at the end of their patience.

“These workers perform vital and life-saving roles but they’re being told to, in effect, take a pay cut which is completely unacceptable.

Further talks will be held next week and Unite has called for the Scottish Government to come back to the table with a more “realistic” offer.

Ms Graham added: “The Scottish Government has to come back to us with a more realistic offer at talks next week or strike action is inevitable in the coming weeks.

“Unite has zero hesitation in defending our members’ jobs, terms and conditions at all times.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The pay award for 2021-22 was several months overdue, and had been accepted by members of one of the recognised trade unions, we decided that it was appropriate to move forward and implement the award, which was done with end-February 2022 salaries.

“This decision was not made lightly but it was important staff received the relevant increases to their pay. The terms of the award, which included pay progression and non-consolidated payments to staff on the maximum of their pay range, saw eligible staff receive earnings increases which ranged from 2.5% up to 7.4% for the lowest paid staff.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to collective bargaining and is engaged in constructive dialogue with Unite on these issues. Further discussions are arranged and we would encourage Unite to continue to engage fully in these discussions.”