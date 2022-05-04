Strikes ‘inevitable’ at fisheries body, union chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Strikes ‘inevitable’ at fisheries body, union chief warns

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 8:03 pm
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, has said strikes may be ‘inevitable’ at Marine Scotland (Unite/PA)
Strikes may be “inevitable” at a Scottish Government body following failed pay talks this week.

Unite the Union said members at Marine Scotland could take industrial action unless the Scottish Government make an improved pay offer to workers.

The union has also confirmed it has received a huge mandate from members with 90% voting in favour of strike action in a 68% turnout.

Employees at the fishery protection fleet have been offered a 2% pay rise which Unite claims is effectively a real terms pay cut.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members at Marine Scotland are now at the end of their patience.

“These workers perform vital and life-saving roles but they’re being told to, in effect, take a pay cut which is completely unacceptable.

Further talks will be held next week and Unite has called for the Scottish Government to come back to the table with a more “realistic” offer.

Ms Graham added: “The Scottish Government has to come back to us with a more realistic offer at talks next week or strike action is inevitable in the coming weeks.

“Unite has zero hesitation in defending our members’ jobs, terms and conditions at all times.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The pay award for 2021-22 was several months overdue, and had been accepted by members of one of the recognised trade unions, we decided that it was appropriate to move forward and implement the award, which was done with end-February 2022 salaries.

“This decision was not made lightly but it was important staff received the relevant increases to their pay. The terms of the award, which included pay progression and non-consolidated payments to staff on the maximum of their pay range, saw eligible staff receive earnings increases which ranged from 2.5% up to 7.4% for the lowest paid staff.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to collective bargaining and is engaged in constructive dialogue with Unite on these issues. Further discussions are arranged and we would encourage Unite to continue to engage fully in these discussions.”

