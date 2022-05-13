New national park plan open for public consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New national park plan open for public consultation

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 7:51 am
A consultation has opened on plans to create a new national park (Yui Mok/PA)
A consultation has opened on plans to create a new national park (Yui Mok/PA)

People are being invited to share their views on Scotland’s national parks as a consultation opens on plans to create the first new one in almost 20 years.

The Scottish Government committed to establish at least one new national park in Scotland by the end of this parliamentary session in 2026, as part of the powersharing agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Green Party and the programme for government.

The public consultation will look at what people value about the country’s national parks and what they should deliver in future – in particular, how they can help to protect and restore nature, tackle climate change and promote sustainable land use.

It will also ask what criteria the Scottish Government should use to decide where the next national park in Scotland should be.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater visited Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park to open the consultation, and speak to pupils at Luss Primary School, who have been involved in a local Cop 26 legacy tree-planting project.

She said: “It is almost two decades since Scotland’s first national parks in Loch Lomond & the Trossachs and the Cairngorms were established. Both are home to some of the country’s most outstanding scenery, are internationally important areas for nature, and receive millions of visitors each year.

“They work hard to tackle the biodiversity and climate crisis, help manage facilities for visitors, promote responsible access and develop sustainable communities. They have become jewels in Scotland’s crown, and now is the time to add to them.

“We are committed to establish at least one new national park in Scotland by the end of this parliamentary session in 2026. To be able to do this in an open and transparent manner, we need to be able to assess any new area which is to be considered for national park status against a set of agreed expectations.

“This is where we need your help and ideas. We want to gauge what people want their national parks to deliver for the environment, culture and the communities within their boundaries.

“I would strongly encourage everyone to take part and ensure your views are heard and reflected in the shaping of this historic expansion of Scotland’s national parks.”

Lorna Slater
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater urged people to take part in the consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government said it is aware of at least 10 communities or groups which have recently expressed interest in national park status, so some means of evaluation will be needed to identify the candidate areas to be progressed.

Currently, no criteria for selecting national parks exist apart from the limited statutory criteria in the National Park (Scotland) Act.

NatureScot has been asked to lead a further initial phase of work to provide advice on a framework to ministers by the end of October and will engage with a range of stakeholders as part of the process.

Ministers will then approve the framework and carry out further consultation on areas which are proposed candidates for national park status.

– The consultation can be found at https://www.ideas.gov.scot/the-future-for-national-parks-in-scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal