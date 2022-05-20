Social distancing to end in Glasgow health board area hospitals from next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visiting times are set to be reinstated and social distancing is to be scrapped at hospitals in Scotland’s biggest health board.

It comes as part of easing restrictions across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) due to the continued downward trend in hospital stays as a result of Covid-19.

The health board says it is not in a position to remove all Covid restrictions but is taking steps to return to pre-pandemic ways of working.

From Monday May 23, social and physical distancing will no longer be required and patients will be able to receive a maximum of two interchangeable visitors in hospital.

High-risk patients and wards with Covid outbreaks will still face restrictions.

Visitors will still be required to wear a face covering when moving around public or clinical areas unless they are exempt.

Anne McPherson, NHSGGC director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We would like to thank all our staff for their ongoing commitment to their colleagues and patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope that these changes will be a positive step to support our staff in their day-to-day practice.

“Our staff and patient safety remains a priority, which is why although physical distancing will cease, we will continue to ask staff to wear appropriate face coverings while at work.

“Our primary aim is to make sure that all of our staff are well supported during this time of transition and I am pleased that we have also been able to take steps towards enabling more of our staff to work flexibly through our blended working guidance.”