Breast screening review makes 17 recommendations to improve services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Breast screening review makes 17 recommendations to improve services

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 6:47 pm
A major review of Scotland’s breast screening programme which makes 17 recommendations to strengthen and improve it has been published (Hospital Services Limited/PA)
A major review of Scotland’s breast screening programme which makes 17 recommendations to strengthen and improve it has been published (Hospital Services Limited/PA)

A major review of breast screening in Scotland has made 17 recommendations to strengthen and improve services.

Policy in NHS Scotland – and across the UK – is that all women aged 50 to 70 are invited for breast screening once every three years.

Women aged 71 and over can self-refer.

The report, published on Tuesday, recommends 17 ways to make the programme more accessible, resilient and sustainable.

They include a new approach to breast screening call-recall which is more person-centred and is based on calling individual women – rather than the GP practice they belong to – based on their next test date.

It also suggested greater flexibility of appointments to provide better access and uptake; better contact such as texts or phone calls to keep screening appointments on the radar for patients; an online appointment cancellation and rebooking system to provide a greater sense of individual control and convenience; and evening and weekend appointments for those who find it hard to adjust weekday commitments or rely on support from others.

Increased appointment availability in rural and semi-urban locations was also recommended.

The report said women in more deprived locations are less likely to attend for breast screening, with figures showing fewer than six in 10 (59.5%) are getting checked.

This compares with almost eight in 10 women (79.7%) in the least deprived areas of Scotland.

The report said: “In this review we geographically mapped uptake across Scotland, and whilst we can see that most areas meet or exceed the minimum uptake standard expected (70%), and small areas of under-target performance can be identified across Scotland, the central belt of Scotland has by far the greatest concentration of areas of lower levels of uptake.”

The review recommends exploring artificial intelligence (AI) further in breast screening mammography, and to develop a workforce plan to focus on areas such as training and leadership for any major developments in the programme.

Scottish Parliament
Public Health Minister Maree Todd (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The recommendations will be taken on by a new Breast Screening Modernisation Programme Board, chaired by Dr Marzi Davies.

She said: “The publication of this review and the establishment of the Breast Screening Modernisation Board represent an exciting opportunity to ensure resilience and deliver a sustainable, more person-centred breast screening programme in Scotland.

“I’m privileged to have been asked to lead this work, which will drive improvements in a number of areas and build upon an already high-quality and effective service.”

The Scottish Breast Screening Programme will allow women aged 71 and over to self-refer for appointments again from the autumn, after a “Covid pause”.

This will phased in and will not impact the main screening programme, the Scottish Government confirmed.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd welcomed the report.

“We accept all of the recommendations, many of which are already being progressed, such as reinstating self-referral services for those aged 71 years and over, and others that will require careful consideration and planning,” she said.

“It sets out a number of key learning points and opportunities for improving how we do things, and while it was commissioned pre-Covid-19, it’s important to note that the breast screening programme is still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Among our immediate priorities is ensuring that there is sufficient capacity for women aged between 50-70, the recommended screening population, to be invited for screening every three years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal