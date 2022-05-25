Road casualties and fatalities at all-time low, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Road casualties and fatalities at all-time low, data shows

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Figures show road traffic accidents in Scotland are at an all time low (PA)
Figures show road traffic accidents in Scotland are at an all time low (PA)

Road casualties are at an all-time low in Scotland, official figures show.

Annual data from Transport Scotland shows 5,023 accidents took place on Scotland’s roads last year, a slight drop on the 5,047 in 2020.

The number of fatalities are also at the lowest rate since annual records began.

A total of 139 people were killed in reported road accidents in Scotland last year – two fewer than in 2020.

But there was a rise in the number of people seriously injured in crashes, up 65 from 2020 to 1,596 in 2021.

Police tape
A total of 139 people were killed on the roads last year (PA)

Last year’s numbers were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and included the second national lockdown, running from January 5 to April.

There were also falls in reported casualties involving pedestrians, cyclists, and bus and coach users.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The statistics published today confirm that for another year, overall road casualties on Scotland’s roads are at the lowest levels since annual records began in 1950.

“However, like the figures for 2020, we should remember that the 2021 casualty numbers will be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated changes in travel.

“Whilst it’s no surprise that with fewer car trips during the second national lockdown we’re seeing fewer road casualties, prior to the pandemic road casualties in Scotland had been showing a clear, ongoing reduction and we must continue our hard work in this area as travel behaviours return to normal.

“One death on Scotland’s roads is one too many. The fact that road casualties are at historically low levels means very little to those who have sadly lost friends and loved ones in tragic circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal