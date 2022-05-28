ScotRail scraps late Sunday services in timetable U-turn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has warned of more cancellations following an announcement that no temporary timetable would be brought in this Sunday.

The train operator had previously given assurances there would be late-night services.

However, it announced on Saturday morning it had been “unable” to implement a temporary timetable due to the complexities involved.

ScotRail has confirmed that a temporary timetable is in operation on Saturday and sees the addition of 14 late-night services across multiple routes.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to publish a temporary timetable for this Sunday.

“That means the normal timetable will be in operation, however, there will be cancellations as a result.

“The complexities of pulling together such widespread changes to timetables means that it’s not possible to do so in such a short space of time.

“We apologise to customers and advise them to check their journeys before they travel.”

ScotRail has been coming under increasing pressure to resolve a pay dispute with the Aslef union which has seen drivers across the network refuse overtime and rest day working.

As a result, about 700 services have been cancelled and ScotRail has implemented a temporary timetable.

This week, ScotRail put forward an offer of 4.2%, which Aslef will ask drivers to vote on next week.

If accepted, it is hoped services will return to normal, although the operator warned this could take around 10 days.

Mr Simpson said on Friday: “It’s a complex process and involved all parts of the industry changing rosters, and we would need to do that as quickly as possible, but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal.

“We are also reviewing the current timetable and we have added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow night and looking to the football on Wednesday – Scotland versus Ukraine – to do more there.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back.”