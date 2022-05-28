ScotRail scraps late Sunday services in timetable U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail scraps late Sunday services in timetable U-turn

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: May 28, 2022, 4:53 pm
ScotRail have scrapped a timetable which would see additional services brought in over the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail has warned of more cancellations following an announcement that no temporary timetable would be brought in this Sunday.

The train operator had previously given assurances there would be late-night services.

However, it announced on Saturday morning it had been “unable” to implement a temporary timetable due to the complexities involved.

ScotRail has confirmed that a temporary timetable is in operation on Saturday and sees the addition of 14 late-night services across multiple routes.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Unfortunately, it has not been possible to publish a temporary timetable for this Sunday.

“That means the normal timetable will be in operation, however, there will be cancellations as a result.

“The complexities of pulling together such widespread changes to timetables means that it’s not possible to do so in such a short space of time.

“We apologise to customers and advise them to check their journeys before they travel.”

ScotRail has been coming under increasing pressure to resolve a pay dispute with the Aslef union which has seen drivers across the network refuse overtime and rest day working.

As a result, about 700 services have been cancelled and ScotRail has implemented a temporary timetable.

This week, ScotRail put forward an offer of 4.2%, which Aslef will ask drivers to vote on next week.

If accepted, it is hoped services will return to normal, although the operator warned this could take around 10 days.

Mr Simpson said on Friday: “It’s a complex process and involved all parts of the industry changing rosters, and we would need to do that as quickly as possible, but it could be up to 10 days to get fully back to normal.

“We are also reviewing the current timetable and we have added some more late-night services for tonight and tomorrow night and looking to the football on Wednesday – Scotland versus Ukraine – to do more there.

“We are trying to be as flexible as possible until we can get the full timetable back.”

