Latest stage in Scottish Government benefits rollout gets under way

People living in three council areas have been invited to apply for a flagship new benefit as the Scottish Government rollout continues.

Residents of Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire can now apply for the Scottish Government’s adult disability payment.

The benefit will provide support to people between the age of 16 and pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness.

Those already in receipt of the personal independence payment do not need to make another application for the new adult disability payment as this will transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Social Security Scotland.

This process is expected to be completed by 2025. It is being introduced in pilot areas ahead of opening nationwide on August 29.

Minister for social security Ben Macpherson said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits, centred around our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“Adult disability payment is the twelfth Scottish benefit to be introduced, and without doubt the most complex.

Ben Macpherson said people will be treated with dignity and respect in the benefits system (Lesley Martin/PA)

“People can apply for adult disability payment in the way that suits them best. As well as online and over the phone, local delivery staff can provide pre-application advice and encourage people to take up their entitlements. I encourage those who think they could be eligible to check and apply.

“We would urge people who think that they may need additional support in applying, as well as with re determinations and appeals, to consider using VoiceAbility, an independent advocacy service that we are funding.

“Our approach to delivering disability benefits has been designed with people with lived experience of disability benefits and we are taking a different approach to that of the UK Government.

“People will be treated with dignity and respect, and we will start from a position of trust. There will be no private sector assessors and clients will be given greater choice to help them, including times and locations of meetings, with home visits available.”

Lorraine Van Beuge, project manager at North Lanarkshire Disability Forum (NLDF), said: “NLDF are delighted to be involved in the launch of the adult disability payment in North Lanarkshire, we encouraged our members to participate in the consultations last year and we are heartened to see some of the issues raised have been considered and implemented. We welcome the positive changes this devolved benefit may bring our members.”