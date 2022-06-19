Latest stage in Scottish Government benefits rollout gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Latest stage in Scottish Government benefits rollout gets under way

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:03 am
Ben Macpherson has invited people to come forward to apply for the new adult disability payment (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ben Macpherson has invited people to come forward to apply for the new adult disability payment (Jane Barlow/PA)

People living in three council areas have been invited to apply for a flagship new benefit as the Scottish Government rollout continues.

Residents of Angus, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire can now apply for the Scottish Government’s adult disability payment.

The benefit will provide support to people between the age of 16 and pension age who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness.

Those already in receipt of the personal independence payment do not need to make another application for the new adult disability payment as this will transfer from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Social Security Scotland.

This process is expected to be completed by 2025. It is being introduced in pilot areas ahead of opening nationwide on August 29.

Minister for social security Ben Macpherson said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits, centred around our principles of dignity, fairness and respect.

“Adult disability payment is the twelfth Scottish benefit to be introduced, and without doubt the most complex.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Ben Macpherson said people will be treated with dignity and respect in the benefits system (Lesley Martin/PA)

“People can apply for adult disability payment in the way that suits them best. As well as online and over the phone, local delivery staff can provide pre-application advice and encourage people to take up their entitlements. I encourage those who think they could be eligible to check and apply.

“We would urge people who think that they may need additional support in applying, as well as with re determinations and appeals, to consider using VoiceAbility, an independent advocacy service that we are funding.

“Our approach to delivering disability benefits has been designed with people with lived experience of disability benefits and we are taking a different approach to that of the UK Government.

“People will be treated with dignity and respect, and we will start from a position of trust. There will be no private sector assessors and clients will be given greater choice to help them, including times and locations of meetings, with home visits available.”

Lorraine Van Beuge, project manager at North Lanarkshire Disability Forum (NLDF), said: “NLDF are delighted to be involved in the launch of the adult disability payment in North Lanarkshire, we encouraged our members to participate in the consultations last year and we are heartened to see some of the issues raised have been considered and implemented. We welcome the positive changes this devolved benefit may bring our members.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal