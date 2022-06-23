Prison population fell 10% as pandemic health measures brought in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prison population fell 10% as pandemic health measures brought in

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 3:20 pm
The report looked at the prison population (Victoria Jones/PA)
The average daily prison population fell by around 10% last year due to Covid-related public health measures, according to a new report.

Scottish Government data shows the average daily prison population in 2020-21 was 7,337, down from 8,200 the previous year.

The average prison population fell rapidly during the first three months of the pandemic, from around 8,000 in March 2020 to just under 7,000 by June that year.

It then rose and broadly stabilised from September 2020 at around 7,500.

The report said “responses to Covid-related public health measures across the justice system had a substantial impact on Scotland’s prison population in 2020-21”.

During the pandemic, the Lord Advocate issued revised guidelines on the use of police custody and many courts had to close for extended periods or operate at reduced capacity.

Prison officer in prison
Meanwhile prisons had to ensure sufficient space to allow prisoners to observe public health measures.

While the average daily prison population fell overall in 2020-21, the untried prison population increased by almost 18%, rising from about 1,178 on an average day in 2019-20 to around 1,384 in 2020-21.

However the number of people who had been sentenced or were awaiting sentence was down on the previous year.

The report said: “Combined, these changes have shifted the balance between legal statuses (remand and sentenced) in the prison population.

“In 2020-21, 22% of the prison population were held on remand on an average day – the largest proportion ever recorded.”

The number of women in prison on an average day in 2020-21 fell more than the population of men in the same period.

While the average daily population of men fell 10% between 2019-20 and 2020-21 (from 7,793 to 7,037), the women’s population fell 26% (from 402 to 300).

