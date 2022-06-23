Half of dentists concerned they will be unable to clear backlog, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Half of dentists concerned they will be unable to clear backlog, survey finds

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 6:02 pm
A survey found 50% of Scottish dentists are struggling to clear the backlog of patients caused by the pandemic (PA)
Half of dentists are concerned they will not be able to clear the backlog of patients caused by the pandemic, a survey has found.

The dental defence organisation MDDUS surveyed about 2,000 of its members to investigate how healthcare professionals’ experiences in the workplace had changed between the first and second year of the pandemic.

Eighty-two per cent of dentists in Scotland said the backlog from the pandemic has led to delays in treatment, and complaints from patients.

Stephen Henderson, head of the dental division at MDDUS, said dentists “urgently need support” from policymakers.

The survey also shows almost half (49%) of Scottish dentists are more concerned about the risk of patient complaints or legal action than they were in 2020.

More than half (52%) said they have considered early retirement or leaving dentistry altogether since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 55% cited mental health and wellbeing as a reason for doing so.

Mr Henderson added: “Dentists and their teams are facing verbal abuse from increasing numbers of patients when trying to manage appointments and treatment choices.

“They’ve told us that dealing with the backlog is making them consider taking on fewer NHS patients or exiting the profession altogether.

“These pressures are having a significant adverse effect on the mental health and wellbeing of dentists and their teams.

“Dentists urgently need support from policymakers, not least to reform NHS contracts, as they work through waiting lists that built up during Covid-19.

“The impact these pressures are having on dentists will only get worse if measures aren’t taken to improve access to NHS dentistry.”

