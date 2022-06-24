Royal College of Nursing urges members to reject NHS pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Royal College of Nursing urges members to reject NHS pay offer

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 7:57 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 8:45 pm
Royal College of Nursing is calling on its members to reject the Scottish government’s recent 5% pay rise deal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Royal College of Nursing is calling on its members to reject the Scottish government’s recent 5% pay rise deal (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is one of several major unions to call on its members this week to reject the Scottish government’s recent 5% pay rise deal.

The trade union, which represents those in the profession of nursing, said the offer “fails to recognise the safety critical role of nursing” and “fails to address the significant increase in cost of living and years of below inflation pay awards.”

Members will be asked about the acceptability of the pay offer and their willingness to take industrial action, up to and including strike action, if the majority of members vote to reject the offer.

Julie Lamberth, chairwoman of the RCN Scotland Board, said six in 10 RCN members in Scotland are considering leaving their job, and 86% have told her staffing levels are not sufficient to provide safe and effective care.

“Stick on top of all that the skyrocketing cost of living, from petrol to food to energy prices, and the argument for an above-inflation pay increase for our hard-pressed nursing staff is more compelling than ever,” she said.

The 5% pay rise deal, which would apply to nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals and healthcare support staff, is the largest pay rise to be offered to NHS workers since devolution.

But in recent days union leaders have repeatedly said the increase needs to go further.

On Thursday UNISON Scotland’s health committee, which represents the health workers in the union, recommended their members also turn down the offer.

Ms Lamberth said: “Just over one year on since we consulted RCN members in Scotland on an NHS pay offer, it feels like nothing very much has changed.

“We are all more exhausted and long-standing issues such as low staffing levels, record vacancy levels and more colleagues off sick continue to take their toll.”

She added: “We believe the nursing profession deserves fair pay that recognises our contribution, supports retention and recruitment to ensure patient safety and compensates for the failure of salaries to keep up with the cost of living over the last 10 years.

“We are recommending our members reject this offer.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that the RCN is recommending members reject this offer which, if accepted, will be the biggest single year pay rise NHS Agenda for Staff have seen since devolution, and will ensure that our staff continue to remain the best paid in the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal